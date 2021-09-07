Full Cast Set for the National Tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical

The complete cast has been announced for the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical, starring Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli. As previously announced, performances will begin on October 9 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island before heading across the country for a multi-city tour.

Joining the previously announced Pascal as Edward Lewis and Valli as Vivian Ward are original Broadway cast members Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca and Matthew Stocke (who contributed photos to Broadway.com's Away From Home series) as Philip Stuckey and Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson.

The company also includes Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Nico DeJesus, Christian Douglas, Danny Drewes, Alex Gibbs, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Chris Manuel, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Jonathan Ritter, Becca Suskauer, Kelsee Sweigard, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Brent Thiessen, Bria J. Williams and Imani Pearl Williams.

Based on the hit film of the same name, Pretty Woman is a modern Cinderella story. A businessman hires an escort to spend the weekend with him, but their connection goes beyond a simple transaction. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, the musical opened at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018 and ran through August 18, 2019.