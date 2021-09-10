Full Cast and Creative Teams Announced for Broadway's Is This A Room & Dana H.

Emily Davis in "Is This A Room" and Deirdre O’Connell in "Dana H." (Photos: Carol Rosegg and Craig Schwartz)

Full casting and creative teams have been announced for the upcoming productions of Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which will play in repertory at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre this fall. As previously reported, Is This A Room will begin performances on September 24 and open on October 1, while Dana H. will begin on October 1 and open on October 17.

Joining the previously announced Emily Davis as Reality Winner in Is This A Room is Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper and Katherine Romans will serve as understudies in the production, directed by the playwright.

The Broadway production of Is This A Room reunites the full design team from off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre production with scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, sound design by Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos.

Deirdre O’Connell will reprise her Obie Award-winning performance as the title character in Dana H.. Jordan Baker joins the production as a standby for the role. Directed by Les Waters, the one-woman show tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Hnath.

The creative team from the Vineyard Theatre production reunites for this production with scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting design by Paul Toben, audio editing and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and illusion and lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo.