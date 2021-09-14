Lea Michele Reveals Spring Awakening Antics with Jonathan Groff and More

Glee and stage alum Lea Michele maintains she's just a Broadway baby. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek met up with Michele at her old Spring Awakening stomping grounds outside the Eugene O'Neill Theatre to talk about her move back to New York, missing the theater and her memories of Broadway.

Jonathan Groff & Lea Michele in Spring Awakening (Photo: Monique Carboni)

Michele shared a theory about why she didn't receive a 2007 Tony nomination for her performance as Wendla in the Tony-winning musical. "Jonathan Groff and I used to get into so much trouble together. I don't know how we got away with this, but at some point during the show when Wendla and Melchior were not on stage, we would come out here on the street in our costumes—which is not allowed!" she said. "It was the night before the Tony nominations came out. Jonathan was like, 'Let's go to St. Malachy's across the street.' So, we go to the church. We light a candle. Like, 'Dear God, please give us Tony nominations.' We're such theater kids! Next thing you know, he takes out a $50 bill from his pocket and puts it into the basket. I was like, 'Wait a minute, I didn't bring any money. I'm in my costume! I didn't know you had pockets in your, you know, 1890 garb.' He was like, 'Oh well, I really wanted to make a donation.' Sure enough, I didn't get a nomination."

