Watch Hadestown Stars Offer Up an Electrifying Performance of 'Way Down Hadestown'

Times Square went to hell on September 17 as the cast of Hadestown offered a rousing performance of "Way Down Hadestown" on Good Morning America. The Tony-winning musical, which returned to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2, stars Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Reeve Carney as Orpheus. Tom Hewitt is taking on the role of Hades until original Broadway cast member Patrick Page returns on November 2. Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Mariand Torres play the Fates and the chorus of Workers include Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders and Kim Steele. Watch the lively performance below!