Visit Skid Row to See Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors

Go somewhere that's green with these new photos of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, which resumes performances at the Westside Theatre Upstairs on September 21. Starring the previously announced Jeremy Jordan, who had been scheduled to begin performances in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors on March 17, 2020, as Seymour with the production's stars Tammy Blanchard returning as Audrey and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, who won Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards for his performance, returning as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. The musical also features Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger and Chelsea Turbin. After a stellar performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cast is ready for audiences again. Check out the photos below!