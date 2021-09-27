 Skip to main content
Gitchie, Gitchie, Ya-Ya! Watch Amazing Performances from Best Musical Tony Nominees Right Here

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 27, 2021
Danny Burstein and the cast of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: CBS)

Broadway's biggest night may officially be over, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate every moment from the star-studded jam-packed two-part special event! During The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, all three Best Musical nominees had a moment to shine by performing a number from their production. Watch the stars of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Jagged Little Pill give their all right here!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical performs "Welcome to the Moulin Rouge!"

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical performs "We Don't Need Another Hero"/"Simply the Best"/"Proud Mary"

Jagged Little Pill performs "Ironic"/"All I Really Want"

