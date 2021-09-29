Conor Ryan and Courtney Reed to Lead Moulin Rouge! The Musical National Tour

This news is spectacular, spectacular! Conor Ryan and Courtney Reed will lead the previously announced national touring production of the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Christian and Satine. The tour launches on February 26, 2022 at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre before setting off on a multi-city tour across the country.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Courtney and Conor to Moulin Rouge! The Musical," said producers Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke in a statement. "They are both extraordinary artists and we all are so excited the national tour will finally debut to audiences across North America starting early next year.”

Reed is known for orignating the role of Princess Jasmine in Broadway's Aladdin. Her other stage credits include In the Heights and Mamma Mia! on Broadway and off-Broadway's Cambodian Rock Band. Ryan made his Broadway debut in 2013's Cinderella. He earned an Outer Critics Circle nomination for his leading role in off-Broadway's Desperate Measures and also appeared in the off-Broadway revival of John & Jen.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film of the same name. It arrived on Broadway following an out-of-town run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. The show features a book by John Logan and a score of hit pop music from the past 50 years. Alex Timbers directs the production, which features choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened on July 25, 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.