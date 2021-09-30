They Can-Can! Tony-Winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Play Germany in 2022

German audiences will get to see the spectacular, spectacular Moulin Rouge! next year. Moulin Rouge! The Musical will have its first non-English speaking production at the Musical Dome in Cologne, Germany beginning fall of 2022.

“We are beyond delighted”, says Maik Klokow, CEO and Producer of Mehr-BB Entertainment, in a statement. “It’s a privilege to bring this exceptional production to Cologne and we cannot wait to see the city become a musical metropolis once more.”

The German production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be the fifth to open after Broadway. As previously announced, the Tony-winning musical has plans for productions in London and Melbourne in addition to a national tour.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film of the same name. It arrived on Broadway following an out-of-town run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. The show features a book by John Logan and a score of hit pop music from the past 50 years. Alex Timbers directs the production, which features choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened on Broadway on July 25, 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.