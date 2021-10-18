Experience the Thrill of Freestyle Love Supreme's Broadway Return

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale's Freestyle Love Supreme is officially back on the Broadway boards for a limited time. Check out fresh video featuring Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Tarik Davis AKA “Tardis Hardaway,” Aneesa Folds AKA “Young Nees,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur the Geniuses,” Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave” and Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch.” Future audiences may also have surprise guests that could include Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and more. Go inside the production by watching the video below!