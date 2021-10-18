 Skip to main content
Experience the Thrill of Freestyle Love Supreme's Broadway Return

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 18, 2021
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale and Aneesa Folds in "Freestyle Love Supreme"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale's Freestyle Love Supreme is officially back on the Broadway boards for a limited time. Check out fresh video featuring Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Tarik Davis AKA “Tardis Hardaway,” Aneesa Folds AKA “Young Nees,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur the Geniuses,” Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave” and Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch.” Future audiences may also have surprise guests that could include Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh AmbudkarJames Monroe IglehartDaveed Diggs, and more. Go inside the production by watching the video below!

