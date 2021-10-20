See Sasson Gabay, Janet Dacal & the Cast of The Band's Visit National Tour

They came floating on the jasmine wind! Check out fresh photos of the national touring production of the Tony-winning The Band's Visit, which resumed performances on October 5 at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina before heading out on a 25-city tour. As previously reported, Israeli film star Sasson Gabay plays Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film and reprised on both Broadway and the national tour when it first began in June 2019. Broadway's Janet Dacal returns as Dina, a role she played when she joined the touring production in January 2020.

The cast also features Joe Joseph as Haled, Clay Singer as Itzik, Yoni Avi Battat as Camal, Coby Getzug as Papi, Joshua Grosso as Telephone Guy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, David Studwell as Avrum, Billy Cohen as Zelger, Layan Elwazani as Julia, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Ariel Reich as Anna and James Rana as Simon along with Ali Louis Bourzgui, Loren Lester, Dana Saleh Omar, Nick Sacks and Hannah Shankman. Set in a town that's way off the beaten path, The Band's Visit tells the story of a band of musicians who arrive, lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. Go inside the production by looking at the photos below!

Janet Dacal and Sasson Gabay perform.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

The cast of The Band's Visit play their instruments on stage.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Joe Joseph plays Haled.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)