Odds & Ends: Women of the Movement, Starring Tony Winner Adrienne Warren, Gets Premiere Date

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Women of the Movement Arrives on ABC in January

Women of the Movement, ABC's upcoming series starring Tina Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till, will premiere on January 6, 2022 at 8PM ET. The six-episode series, which is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson, will air in three parts for three consecutive weeks. As previously reported, the series will also star Tony winner Tonya Pinkins as Mamie’s mother Alma Carthan. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.

Amber Gray & More Set for Place and Time

Hadestown's Amber Gray, Tituss Burgess, Telly Leung and Tony winner Daisy Eagan are among the cast of Broadway stars appearing on the upcoming musical theater pop album Place and Time, which features songs by the 2021 Richard Rodgers Award-winning songwriting team and How to Survive the End of the World creators EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn. Intended as an album for the queer community, the performers represent a spectrum of LGBTQ+ voices and allies in musical theater. The record also features Courtney Bassett, Hannah Cruz, Samy Figaredo, Madsie Flynn, Dylan Hartwell, Troy Iwata, Amy Jo Jackson, Vanessa Robinson, Greg Sullivan, Alysha Umphress and Ellen Winter. A release date will be announced later.

Randy Rainbow to Release Starry Album

Broadway Records has announced that Randy Rainbow will release his debut solo album A Little Brains, A Little Talent on October 29. The album promises a mixture of Broadway standards, popular parodies and other surprises. It features guest stars Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Josh Gad and Sean Hayes. Check out the album art below!

Lillias White Joins Black No More Off-Broadway

Tony winner Lillias White, who is currently playing Mama Morton in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago, has joined the cast of Tariq Trotter and John Ridley's previously announced musical Black No More. Directed by Scott Elliott, Black No More will run at The Pershing Square Signature Center's Irene Diamond Stage from January 11, 2022 through February 27. Opening night is scheduled for February 8. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.