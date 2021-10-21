 Skip to main content
See New Pics of Heidi Blickenstaff, Morgan Dudley & the Cast of Jagged Little Pill

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 21, 2021
Heidi Blickenstaff and Morgan Dudley in "Jagged Little Pill"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is back at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre beginning October 21, and now there are new photos of the production, featuring new cast members Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy and Morgan Dudley as Frankie Healy. Additionally, Adi Roy has joined the company as Phoenix, replacing original cast member Antonio Cipriano. The musical also features Tony winner Lauren Patten as Jo and Tony nominees Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Derek Klena as Nick Healy and Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy. With a book by Tony winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting communities today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

Morgan Dudley as Frankie and the cast of Jagged Little Pill.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane in Jagged Little Pill.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Morgan Dudley as Frankie and Adi Roy as Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill..
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View Comments

