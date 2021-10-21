Jagged Little Pill Resumes Broadway Performances

You oughta know Jagged Little Pill is officially back on Broadway! The musical, which featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, resumes performances on October 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Tony winner Lauren Patten returns to the role of Jo along with newcomers Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy and Morgan Dudley as Frankie Healy. Returning cast members include Tony nominees Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Derek Klena as Nick Healy and Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy.

With a book by Tony winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket." As previously reported, producers of Jagged Little Pill have announced script changes concerning the gender identity of Jo, played by Patten.

The musical opened on Broadway on December 5, 2019 and received 15 Tony nominations, including a nod for Best Musical. Patten took home the trophy for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Jagged Little Pill won the award for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.