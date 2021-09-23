Jagged Little Pill Announces Cast for Broadway Return; Heidi Blickenstaff & Morgan Dudley Join Company

Broadway favorite Heidi Blickenstaff will star as Mary Jane Healy when the Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill returns to Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on October 21. New mom Elizabeth Stanley, who is nominated for a Tony for her leading performance, is set to return from maternity leave in November on a limited schedule, sharing the role with Blickenstaff. In addition, newcomer Morgan Dudley will replace Star Trek-bound Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding in the role of daughter Frankie Healy.

Blickenstaff's Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, The Addams Family, [title of show], The Little Mermaid and The Full Monty. She was most recently seen in the stage and following film adaptation of new musical Freaky Friday.

Dudley, who will make her Broadway debut, has been seen onscreen in The Prom movie and Henry Danger.

Blickenstaff and Dudley will be joined by original cast members and Tony nominees Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Lauren Patten as Jo, Derek Klena as Nick Healy and Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy.

New to the ensemble cast are Runako Campbell, Janine DiVita, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera and Grace Slear. They join the returning company of Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart and Kei Tsuruharatani.

Featuring a book by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway on December 5, 2019 and received 15 Tony nominations, including a nod for Best Musical. The musical also took home the prize for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.