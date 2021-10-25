Exclusive! Watch Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy & More Sing the Opening Number of Broadway-Bound Paradise Square

Here's an exclusive first listen to the opening number of the previously announced Paradise Square. The new musical is playing Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre this fall before beginning performances at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on February 22, 2022. It follows the denizens of a local saloon called Paradise Square as racial harmony is undone by a country at war with itself.

In this video, watch Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, Matt Bogart, Kevin Dennis and Nathaniel Stampley sing the title song, which has them saying goodbye to their loved ones who are off to serve the Union Army. The song also features soloist Hailee Kaleem Wright and ensemble members Kennedy Caughell, Colin Cunliffe, Chloe Davis, Josh Davis, Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Sam Edgerly, Jacobi Hall, Sean Jenness, Ben Michael, Lael Van Keuren, Jay McKenzie, Kayla Pecchioni, Eilis Quinn, Lee Siegel, Erica Spyres, Alan Wiggins and Kristen Beth Williams with Rashidra Scott and Yasmeen Sulieman.

Paradise Square features a book co-written by Craig Lucas, Marcus Gardley, Christina Anderson and Larry Kirwan. The score features music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare with additional material by Kirwan. Moisés Kaufman is directing the musical with Bill T. Jones serving as choreographer.