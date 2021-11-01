Odds & Ends: Broadway Inspirational Voices Announces Holiday Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ring in the Holiday Season with Broadway Inspirational Voices

Broadway Inspirational Voices will hold their annual holiday concert on December 6 at 7PM ET at Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York City. Welcome Home: A Holiday Gospel Concert marks the Tony-winning choir’s first in-person holiday concert since 2019, and their first concert under the artistic direction of Allen René Louis. The event will be presented as a two-part celebration concert. The first part will feature Broadway Inspirational Voices’ favorite songs from their holiday albums Great Joy and Great Joy: Around the World. The second part will return to the choirs’ roots and include soul-stirring gospel music. The Broadway Inspirational Voices' special concert Broadway Our Way LIVE: On An Island in the River took place on June 19 and 20 at Little Island and celebrated founder and longtime director Michael McElroy as he passed the baton to Louis.

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín in Chicago (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Chicago to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Special Performance

Get ready for some razzle dazzle! Chicago, Broadway’s longest-running American musical, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special performance on November 16. Special guests include original revival cast members and more. Chicago now stars Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn and Lillias White as Matron “Mama” Morton.

It’s Tina’s Turn as Drag Race Star Celebrates with Birthday Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 standout Tina Burner is celebrating her birthday with a special performance of her show tune-filled act Maybe This Time on November 9. A Broadway fangirl, Tina and musical director Blake Allen will take on favorites like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “What I Did For Love” and, yes, even “Rose’s Turn!” In addition, the show promises “a time-traveling journey from the staunch Burner of the present backwards to when Burner realized she was gay and flung open the door to her bedazzled closet.” Doors open at 6PM at the new midtown hotspot The Q with Tina taking the stage at 7PM sharp. Click here for tickets.

Candace Bushnell’s Is There Still Sex in the City? to Have Themed Bar and Lounge

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell’s previously announced off-Broadway solo show Is There Still Sex in the City? is bringing glam to Daryl Roth Theatre. A themed bar and lounged, named the Candi Bar at the D-Lounge, will open at the lower level of the theater on November 13 and be open for guests of every performance. Written by and starring Bushnell, Is There Still Sex in the City? begins performances on November 13 and opens on December 7. Lorin Latarro directs for the show in which Bushnell shares her philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex and New York City—all while pouring cosmos in Manolos.

Alex Brightman (Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Alex Brightman Raises Funds for a Great Cause

Alex Brightman, the two-time Tony nominee and former vlogger is raising money on behalf of the Arthritis Foundation, which is hosting its annual Long Island Jingle Bell Run 5K on on December 11. Brightman was last seen on Broadway in the title role of Beetlejuice, which, as previously announced, will return to Broadway with a run at the Marquis Theatre beginning on April 8, 2022. No word yet on whether he will reprise his Tony-nominated performance, but learn more about the Jingle Bell Run 5K here.