After Announcing an Early Closing Date, Is This A Room and Dana H. Extends Two Additional Weeks

There is now an extra two weeks to see Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. After announcing that the productions would close on November 14, two months earlier than planned, the plays have now been extended two weeks due to an overwhelming demand. Both Is This A Room and Dana H. will now run through the weekend of November 28. When first announced, the productions were set to play through January 16, 2022.

Is This A Room, directed by Satter and starring Emily Davis reprising her award-winning off-Broadway performance, is the true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play’s text is taken from the FBI transcript of the interrogation of Reality by the agents who question her. The production also features Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick.

Dana H., directed by Les Waters, stars Deirdre O’Connell, who won an Obie Award for her performance. The play tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.

Is This A Room began previews on Broadway on September 24 and officially opened on October 11. Dana H. began previews on October 1 and officially opened on October 17. The two plays perform on a rotating schedule.