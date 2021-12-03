Go Inside Company, Starring Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone, with New Production Photos

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes company! The new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, directed by Marianne Elliott, officially opens at the Jacobs Theatre on December 9 and now there's a first look at the production thanks to these photos. The cast is led byTony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie with Tony winner Patti LuPone reprising her Olivier-winning turn as Joanne. The company also features Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Thornton as PJ, Manu Narayan asTheo and Rashidra Scott as Susan. Take a look!