 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Go Inside Company, Starring Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone, with New Production Photos

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 3, 2021
Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk in "Company"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes company! The new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, directed by Marianne Elliott, officially opens at the Jacobs Theatre on December 9 and now there's a first look at the production thanks to these photos. The cast is led byTony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie with Tony winner Patti LuPone reprising her Olivier-winning turn as Joanne. The company also features Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Thornton as PJ, Manu Narayan asTheo and Rashidra Scott as Susan. Take a look!

Katrina Lenk as Bobbie in Company.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Etai Benson as Paul and Matt Doyle as Jamie in Company.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Claybourne Elder as Andy, Manu Narayan as Theo and Bobby Conte as PJ in Company.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here
View Comments

Related Shows

Company

from $59.00

Star Files

Terence Archie

Etai Benson

Bobby Conte

Nikki Renée Daniels

Matt Doyle

Claybourne Elder

Christopher Fitzgerald

Greg Hildreth

Katrina Lenk

Patti LuPone

Manu Narayan

Rashidra Scott

Christopher Sieber

Jennifer Simard
View All (14)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. No Ordinary Sunday: See Broadway's Brightest Gather Together to Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim
  3. Watch Patti LuPone Interview Stephen Sondheim About Company and More
Back to Top