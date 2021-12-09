Freestyle Love Supreme Announces National Tour for Early 2022

Mic check! Freestyle Love Supreme, the high-energy show that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, is heading out on a national tour. The tour will begin at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco on January 21, 2022 before visiting 11 cities across the country. Freestyle Love Supreme will play its previously scheduled final performance at Broadway's Booth Theatre on January 2, 2022.

"We've had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on Freestyle Love Supreme and are excited to see its next chapter unfold on this national tour," said Kail and Miranda in a statement. "It is a show that consistently surprises us: we had no idea what to expect any time we do it—and isn't that the true beauty of live theater? We are thrilled to bring Freestyle Love Supreme to audiences across the country."

The company will include Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut, Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis," Aneesa Folds AKA “Young Nees,” Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird," Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave” and Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch.”

Special unannounced guests planned for select performances include Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire and more.

Freestyle Love Supreme's first Broadway mounting had an extended run at the Booth Theatre from September 13, 2019 to January 12, 2020, recouping its investment in just 14 weeks. Freestyle Love Supreme arrived on Broadway following a sold-out engagement at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater.

The production earned a Special Tony Award at the 74th Tony Awards.