David Alvarez on Playing Bernardo in West Side Story, His Chemistry with Ariana DeBose & More

David Alvarez, who won a Tony Award when he was 15 David Alvarez on Playing Bernardo in <i>West Side Story</i>, His Chemistry with Ariana DeBose & Morefor his shared starring performance in the 2008's Billy Elliott, is now on the big screen as Bernardo in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. After postponing the release one year due to COVID-19, the new movie musical adaptation is officially in theaters. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Alvarez at the Time Hotel to talk about working with Spielberg, his "incredible chemistry" with co-star Ariana DeBose and finally bringing this new perspective to audiences.

David Alvarez as Bernardo in West Side Story

(Photo: Amblin)

Filming for West Side Story wrapped in September 2019, and now, over two years later, the movie is being released. "I'm so excited because we all worked so hard to bring this to life," Alvarez said. "I think everyone brought so much talent and unique abilities and to share a new perspective on this story. One of the things I loved the most about [the movie] is how powerful the message of love and not giving into fear and hatred is."

Although Alvarez arrived on Broadway by way of ballet, his knowledge and love for West Side Story is strong. "When I was about 13 years old, I saw West Side Story on Broadway and I remember having this feeling that one day maybe I'll be able to do a show like it. It's crazy that 10 years later, I'm not only doing the show, I'm doing the movie for it."

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo

(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Studios)

Starring opposite Alvarez is Broadway's Tony-nominated DeBose as Anita, and together they bring new heat to the characters. "I think from the callback, we both felt this incredible chemistry," Alvarez said of working with DeBose. "I think it's because we're kind of polar opposites, and we balance each other out. She brought me up and we got the best out of each other."

Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar and global acclaim for her portrayl of Anita in the 1961 film, was also on set in a new role. "I remember looking at Rita and talking with her and just thinking this woman is a master in her craft," Alvarez said. "When you see this movie, you're going realize how truly incredible she is. She inspired not only me, but the entire cast every day when we were there."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show.