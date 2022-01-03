Odds & Ends: Sierra Boggess Announces Engagement to Stefano Da Fre & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Engaged

Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess is going bridal. The former Broadway.com vlogger and film director Stefano Da Fre announced their engagement on January 3 while in Finland. Boggess has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock – The Musical, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera. Check out the couple's sweet Instagram announcement below!

Space Dogs Shifts Off-Broadway Dates

The musical Space Dogs by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire will now begin previews at MCC Theater on January 25. Directed by Ellie Heyman, Space Dogs will open on February 13 and play a limited run through March 6. Written and performed by Hughes and Blaemire, the show tells the true story of Laika and the Chief Designer, a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Space Dogs will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie.

Allan Larson, Father of Rent Composer Jonathan Larson, Dies

Allan Larson, father of the Rent creator Jonathan Larson, has died. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who directed the film adaptation of Larson's autobiographical tick, tick...BOOM!, featuring Tony winners Andrew Garfield as Jonathan and Danny Burstein as Allan, announced the news on Twitter on December 31. Nanette Larson, wife of Allan and mother of Jonathan, died in 2018. The Larsons, including daughter Julie, created The Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation following the creator's death in 1996.