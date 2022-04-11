Skylar Astin to Star as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Skylar Astin is heading to Skid Row. The stage and screen fave will join the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour beginning on May 17. He will replace Conrad Ricamora, who will take his final bow in the musical on May 15. This marks a reunion for Astin and director Michael Mayer, who helmed the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening.

Andrew Call will step into the role of Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. from May 3 through May 29 while original cast member Christian Borle is on a leave of absence from the production. Borle will return to the show on May 31. Stuart Zagnit joins the cast as Mushnik on April 19, replacing original cast member Tom Alan Robbins, who will play his final performance on April 17. The production also features three new urchins, including Tatiana Lofton as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Chiffon and Khadija Sankoh as Crystal.

Little Shop of Horrors stars Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II. Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson and Chelsea Turbin round out the company.

Astin's stage credits include Spring Awakening, What We're Up Against and the 2016 Encores! Off-Center concert revival of God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. He has been seen on screen in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Graves, Speech & Debate, Ground Floor, Glee and Grey's Anatomy.

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it. This production won the 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Revival of a Musical and earned both Lucille Lortel and Antonyo Award nominations for Outstanding Revival.