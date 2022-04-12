Broadway Grosses: Audiences Rush to Beetlejuice's Broadway Return & More

Beetlejuice is officially back on Broadway and audiences flocked to the Marquis Theatre for its first two performances landing the production in the top five for capacity. Six is also a new addition to the capacity leader board, where it joins Funny Girl, Hadestown and Hamilton. Eleven productions racked in over one million dollars this week with The Music Man once again breaking $3 million at the box office and taking the top slot.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 10.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,324,371)

2. Hamilton ($2,224,849)

3. The Lion King ($1,874,337)

4. Wicked ($1,866,191)

5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,615,922)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. How I Learned to Drive ($261,624)**

4. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($166,647)**

3. The Skin of Our Teeth ($158,782)**

2. Hangmen ($88,845) *

1. Paradise Square ($80,612)*****



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Funny Girl (100.36%)

2. Hamilton (100.29%)

3. Hadestown (100.04%)

4. Six (100.00%)

5. Beetlejuice (100.00%)****



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5.The Little Prince (71.15%)***

4. The Phantom of the Opera (67.81%)

3. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (66.72%)**

2. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (58.09%)

1. The Skin of Our Teeth (54.44%)**

*Number based on two preview performances

**Number based on seven preview performances

***Number based on eight preview performances

****Number based on two performances

*****Number based on three performances

Source: The Broadway League