Beetlejuice to Launch North American Tour in San Francisco This December

Beetlejuice, which just reopened on Broadway, has announced it will hit the road in a national tour beginning in December. The tour, which had originally been planned for fall 2021, will begin at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre before continuing to more than 50 cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia and a return to the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., where the show had its pre-Broadway engagement in 2018.

The musical, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name, is directed by Alex Timbers and features an original score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Beetlejuice received eight 2019 Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.

The Broadway production is now playing at the Marquis Theatre. Alex Brightman reprises his Tony-nominated performance in the staging. He is joined by fellow original cast members Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout. New cast members include Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia, Michelle Aravena as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love as Maxine Dean/Juno. The ensemble features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley and Graham Stevens.

Casting for the national tour of Beetlejuice will be announced later.