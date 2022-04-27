Conor Ryan & Courtney Reed on Bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical Across the Country

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is heading to a city near you, and it's bound to be spectacular! On the newest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, national tour stars Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan sat down at Open Jar Studios during their final week of New York rehearsals with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about bringing the Tony-winning hit across the country.

The cast of the national tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

(Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

The performers did not know each other until their chemistry test for the production, which they passed with flying colors. Just ahead of hitting the road on the multi-city tour, they had nothing but kind things to say about one another. "You have got to see this boy play Christian. He is everything that you want a Christian to be," Reed said of her co-star Ryan. "He's so good! I feel like a lot of the show rides on his shoulders, and he is just carrying that weight in such a beautiful way." Ryan responded: "Her Satine is flawless."

Both Reed and Ryan were fans of Baz Luhrmann's original 2001 film, but they are not worried about audiences who might not be familiar with the story. "It has everything," Reed said about the musical. "The set design is phenomenal and so colorful and vibrant. You have incredible talent on the stage doing what they do best. What more could you want in a show?"

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.