Watch the Stars of Six Reign Supreme with This Performance

by Lindsey Sullivan • May 3, 2022

The Today Show is celebrating the best of Broadway with week, and following Mr. Saturday Night's Shoshana Bean's belting on May 2, the royals of Six strutted their stuff on May 3. Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Keri René Fuller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Joy Woods performed a medley of "Ex-Wives" and the title number. As previously reported, an original cast recording will be released on May 6. Check out the fun performance below, and then go see Six live at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!

