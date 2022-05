Broadway's nanny is back! Rob McClure and the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire took to The Today Show to give audiences a peek into the musical comedy by performing "Make Me a Woman." Take a look as McClure's Daniel Hillard joins forces with Brad Oscar's Frank Hillard and J. Harrison Ghee's Andre to find the perfect look for his alter-ego Mrs. Doubtfire. The musical recently reopened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre following a three-month hiatus. Watch the clip below, and be sure to see the musical live!