Broadway Grosses: Tina Bumps Up at the Box Office; Moulin Rouge! Has Rosy Week

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Nick Rashad Burroughs in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" (Photo: Manuel Harlan)

It was a big week for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which saw an increase both at the box office and capacity. The musical, starring Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, brought in $1,065,578 in gross sales, almost $200,000 more than last week. Audiences filled the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to an average of 73.53%, which is almost 14% more than last week. Moulin Rouge! The Musical continued its stay in the top categories as Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Ricky Rojas and Tam Mutu played their final performances.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 8.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,431,657)

2. Hamilton ($2,103,020)

3. The Lion King ($1,716,181)

4. ​​​​Plaza Suite ($1,668,783)

5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,592,498)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Birthday Candles ($264,076)

4. Hangmen ($252,543)

3. Paradise Square ($193,669)

2. The Skin of Our Teeth ($174,481)

1. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($159,093)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Music Man (99.60%)

2. Plaza Suite (99.44%)

3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (99.26%)

4. Hadestown (98.16%)

5. Funny Girl (97.54%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Girl From the North Country (52.33%)

4. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (49.18%)

3. Hangmen (40.54%)

2. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (39.15%)

1. The Skin Of Our Teeth (39.04%)

Source: The Broadway League