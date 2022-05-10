 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Tina Bumps Up at the Box Office; Moulin Rouge! Has Rosy Week

The Biz
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 10, 2022
Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Nick Rashad Burroughs in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

It was a big week for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which saw an increase both at the box office and capacity. The musical, starring Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, brought in $1,065,578 in gross sales, almost $200,000 more than last week. Audiences filled the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to an average of 73.53%, which is almost 14% more than last week. Moulin Rouge! The Musical continued its stay in the top categories as Aaron TveitNatalie MendozaRicky Rojas and Tam Mutu played their final performances. 

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 8.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,431,657)     
2. Hamilton ($2,103,020)     
3. The Lion King ($1,716,181)  
4. ​​​​Plaza Suite ($1,668,783)    
5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,592,498) 

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Birthday Candles ($264,076)
4. Hangmen ($252,543)
3. Paradise Square ($193,669) 
2. The Skin of Our Teeth ($174,481) 
1. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($159,093)  

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Music Man (99.60%) 
2. Plaza Suite (99.44%)  
3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (99.26%) 
4. Hadestown (98.16%)
5. Funny Girl (97.54%)  

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Girl From the North Country (52.33%)
4. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (49.18%)
3. Hangmen (40.54%)
2. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (39.15%) 
1. The Skin Of Our Teeth (39.04%) 

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Strange Loop Tops 2022 Tony Award Nominations
  2. Watch Here! Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry Announce the 2022 Tony Award Nominees
  3. Sharon D Clarke, Myles Frost, Jaquel Spivey & More Win 2022 Theatre World Awards
Back to Top