Broadway Grosses: Six, The Music Man, Plaza Suite, Macbeth & More Reign Supreme

Andrea Macasaet & the Broadway cast of "Six" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Awards season is in full swing, and be it a brand new musical or a star-led revival, there is something sure to satisfy every Broadway theatergoer. Both The Music Man, headlined by 2022 Tony nominees Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, and Plaza Suite, starring real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, continue to draw crowds, reaching $3,377,554 and $1,619,811, respectively. In addition, shows like Six (98.80%), MJ The Musical (94.34%) and A Strange Loop (89.33%) as well as revivals like Funny Girl (98.69%), Macbeth (98.22%), Take Me Out (90.60%) How I Learned to Drive (85.15%), Company (83.94%) and American Buffalo (81.03%) continue to pack audiences in.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 15.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,377,554)

2. Hamilton ($2,053,252)

3. The Lion King ($1,636,928)

4. ​​​​Plaza Suite ($1,619,811)

5. Wicked ($1,361,373)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Hangmen ($288,436)

4. Birthday Candles ($266,797)

3. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($249,354)

2. Paradise Square ($235,604)

1. The Skin of Our Teeth ($115,745)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Music Man (100.56%)

2. Plaza Suite (98.97%)

3. Six (98.80%)

4. Funny Girl (98.69%)

5. Macbeth (98.22%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Come From Away (60.33%)

4. The Phantom of the Opera (60.00%)

3. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (54.50%)

2. Hangmen (47.72%)

1. The Skin Of Our Teeth (44.82%)*

*Number based on five performances

Source: The Broadway League