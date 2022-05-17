Broadway Grosses: Six, The Music Man, Plaza Suite, Macbeth & More Reign Supreme

Awards season is in full swing, and be it a brand new musical or a star-led revival, there is something sure to satisfy every Broadway theatergoer. Both The Music Man, headlined by 2022 Tony nominees Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, and Plaza Suite, starring real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, continue to draw crowds, reaching $3,377,554 and $1,619,811, respectively. In addition, shows like Six (98.80%), MJ The Musical (94.34%) and A Strange Loop (89.33%) as well as revivals like Funny Girl (98.69%), Macbeth (98.22%), Take Me Out (90.60%) How I Learned to Drive (85.15%), Company (83.94%) and American Buffalo (81.03%) continue to pack audiences in.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 15.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,377,554)
2. Hamilton ($2,053,252)
3. The Lion King ($1,636,928)
4. Plaza Suite ($1,619,811)
5. Wicked ($1,361,373)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Hangmen ($288,436)
4. Birthday Candles ($266,797)
3. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($249,354)
2. Paradise Square ($235,604)
1. The Skin of Our Teeth ($115,745)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Music Man (100.56%)
2. Plaza Suite (98.97%)
3. Six (98.80%)
4. Funny Girl (98.69%)
5. Macbeth (98.22%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Come From Away (60.33%)
4. The Phantom of the Opera (60.00%)
3. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (54.50%)
2. Hangmen (47.72%)
1. The Skin Of Our Teeth (44.82%)*
*Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League