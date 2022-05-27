How Being a Six Queen Prepared Adrianna Hicks to Star in the Upcoming Some Like It Hot Musical

Adrianna Hicks has been reigning supreme as Catherine of Aragon since Six: The Musical's North American premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2019. Now the performer is gearing up to star in the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot as Sugar, the role played by Marilyn Monroe in the 1959 film of the same name. Hicks sat down with Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper at the Civillian Hotel to talk about stepping into Monroe's shoes and how Six has changed her outlook on life.

In Some Like It Hot, Sugar is the leader of a band, something Hicks compares to her time in Six. "There is a comfort zone that was naturally there in Six," Hicks said. "I'm surrounded by women and women playing instruments. It's the same thing for Some Like it Hot. It's just more female empowerment and to see these women in the 1930s, say, 'Hey, we're going to start our own band and we're going to do this' is very empowering."

As she gets ready to embark on a new Broadway journey, Hicks is reflecting on her time in the queendom. "Six taught me how to be unapologetic about who I was, who I am and who I am becoming," she said. "I can take that knowledge and that lesson with me for the rest of my life, not just into Some Like It Hot."

