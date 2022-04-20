Some Like It Hot, Starring Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More, Sets Broadway Bow

A new musical comedy based on the 1959 film Some Like It Hot is arriving on Broadway this fall. The musical will play at the Shubert Theatre beginning on November 1 and open on December 11. Featuring a book by The Inheritance scribe Matthew Lopez and comedian Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot has a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The show will star Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, who all appeared in the recent reading, which replaced the originally announced pre-Broadway production. The full cast will be announced soon.

Borle is a two-time Tony winner who can currently be seen in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. Del Aguila most recently appeared in Broadway's Frozen. Ghee can be seen on Broadway as Andre in Mrs. Doubtfire and Hicks is currently reigning as Catherine of Aragon in Six. Williams recently took over the role of Zelma in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Heller has seven Broadway credits and starred in off-Broadway's Popcorn Falls, directed by Borle. Lotito has appeared in 10 Broadway productions, including Jersey Boys, The Producers, Betrayal and more.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The production features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Josh Marquette and makeup design by Milagros Medina-Cerdiera. Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as the music supervisor with Darryl Archibald as the music director, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, dance and incidental music arrangements by Glen Kelly and casting by Telsey & Co.