Broadway Grosses: The Music Man, Six & More Reign Supreme at the Box Office

With the announcement of the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winners, it's clear fans love this season's offerings—and it shows at the box office. The Music Man won the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Musical Revival and had another strong week, raking in $3,287,294. Meanwhile, Tony-winning musical Hadestown played to full houses as Tony winner André De Shields took his final bow as Hermes on May 29. Six, which won the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, packed the Brooks Atkinson Theatre at 98.57 percent and grossed $1,283,844.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 29.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,287,294)

2. Hamilton ($2,322,989)

3. The Lion King ($2,000,284)

4. Wicked ($1,780,207)

5. Plaza Suite ($1,644,056)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Girl From the North Country ($307,358)

4. The Skin of Our Teeth ($289,682)

3. Hangmen ($287,451)

2. Paradise Square ($261,256)

1. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($226,307)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hadestown (100.41%)

2. The Music Man (100.34%)

3. The Lion King (99.33%)

4. Plaza Suite (99.08%)

5. Six (98.57%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Paradise Square (61.10%)

4. Girl From the North Country (57.80%)

3. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (52.23%)

2. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (51.77%)

1. Hangmen (46.24%)

Source: The Broadway League