Odds & Ends: Six Stars, Lesli Margherita, Bonnie Milligan & More Set for Broadway Bares: XXX

Guests Announced for Broadway Bares: XXX

Get ready to see Broadway stars show some skin for a great cause. As previously announced, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will bring its annual striptease spectacular Broadway Bares back as an in-person event. Broadway Bares: XXX and the one-night-only event will feature provocative new production numbers inspired by the show’s sexy and sensual three-decade run. The celebration will feature special guest appearances by the queens of Six, Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, Bonnie Milligan and Maulik Pancholy. More guests will be announced soon. Laya Barak will return to direct with Jonathan Lee serving as associate director. Broadway Bares creator Jerry Mitchell and longtime director and performer Nick Kenkel are executive producers. The event will take place on June 26 at Hammerstein Ballroom with performances at 9:30PM ET and midnight.

Adrienne Warren

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Adrienne Warren to Star in Hulu Drama Black Cake

Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment have chosen Tony winner Adrienne Warren to lead the upcoming Hulu series Black Cake, Deadline reports. This marks a reunion for Warren, Cerar, Kaplan and Disney following their collaboration on Women of the Movement; Warren starred as Mamie Till-Mobley in the inaugural season of the ABC limited series. Andrew Dosunmu will direct the pilot episode of Black Cake, which is based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson about two siblings Byron and Benny (Warren) who are left a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of their mother's journey from the Caribbean to America after she loses her battle with cancer. As previously reported, Warren will next be seen opposite Viola Davis in The Woman King, set for release on September 16.

Tony Nominee Sammy Dallas Bayes Dies at 82

Sammy Dallas Bayes, who received a 1969 Tony nomination for choreographing Canterbury Tales, died on May 12 at the age of 82. Born on July 9, 1939, he went on to collaborate with Jerome Robbins. Bayes made is Broadway debut at the age of 25 in the original production of Fiddler on the Roof as Yitzuk. He became the go-to overseer of international productions of Fiddler and served as the associate choreographer for the film adaptation. His additional Broadway credits included Heathen!, Shelter, Rainbow Jones, Jerome Robbins' Broadway as well as both the 1976 and 1990 revivals of Fiddler on the Roof. Bayes is survived by his wife Barbara Bayes and two daughters, Alexa and Taylor ,as well as his brother Clifford Roberson Jr.

Danai Gurira

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Danai Gurira-Led Richard III Shifts Start Date

Due to unforeseen changes in the rehearsal schedule, the previously announced Shakespeare in the Park production of Richard III, directed by Slave Play Tony nominee Robert O’Hara and starring Danai Gurira, will now begin performances on June 21. Performances had originally been scheduled to begin on June 17. The production will still run through July 17 with opening night now set for July 10. The complete cast of Richard III includes Gurira, Maleni Chaitoo, Wyatt Cirbus, Thomas DellaMonica, Sanjit De Silva, Sam Duncan, Thaddeus S. Fitzpatrick, Skyler Gallun, Sarah Nina Hayon, Monique Holt, Matthew August Jeffers, Matt Monaco, Gregg Mozgala, Joe Mucciolo, Paul Niebanck, Xavier Pacheco, Marcus Raye Pérez, Grace Porter, Michael Potts, Ariel Shafir, Heather Alicia Simms, N'yomi Stewart, Ali Stroker, Sharon Washington and Daniel J. Watts. The series will celebrate its 60th anniversary when it returns to the Delacorte Theater this summer.

See the Trailer for the Billy Porter-Helmed Anything's Possible

We knew Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter was taking his directing skills to the big screen, and now, there is a trailer and release date. Anything's Possible, previously titled What If?, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 22. Written by Ximena García Lecuona, this modern coming-of-age story follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. Watch the trailer below.

Roshunda Jones-Koumba Wins Excellence in Theatre Education Award

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University have announced that drama teacher Roshunda Jones-Koumba of G. W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston, Texas will receive the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. The honor was co-founded in 2014 by the Tony Awards and CMU to recognize top K-12 drama teachers and to celebrate arts education. Jones-Koumba will receive her award at the 75th Tony Awards on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. "In theater, we accept all, so you’re not afraid to be yourself, and that gives you confidence to do anything you want, enables you to work with different people and to be a better all-around person,” Jones-Koumba said in a statement. "Theater is life."