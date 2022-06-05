 Skip to main content
Listen to Tony-Winning Tunes on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 5, 2022
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is gearing up for the 75th Tony Awards by playing some of her favorite Tony-winning show tunes. Listen to songs from Hamilton, Hairspray, Hadestown, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, The Producers and more. The Tony Awards will take place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. Emmy winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host The Tony Awards: Act One on Paramount+ at 7PM with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony beginning at 8PM on CBS and streaming. The night will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

