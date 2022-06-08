Exclusive! See Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & the Cast of The Music Man Suit Up Outside the Winter Garden Theatre

River City came to Broadway when the stars of The Music Man, wearing their costumes by legendary designer and 2022 Tony nominee Santo Loquasto, headed outside the Winter Garden Theatre. Check out Tony nominees Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster along with Broadway.com Audience Choice Award nominees Jayne Houdyshell, Remy Auberjonois, Gino Coscullela and Benjamin Pajak as well as Jefferson Mays, Shuler Hensley, Marie Mullen, Emma Crow, Kayla Teruel, Garrett Long, Linda Mugleston, Jessica Sheridan, Rema Webb, Phillip Boykin, Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres, Nicholas Ward, Jordan Beall, Lance Roberts, Kathy Voytko, Max Clayton, Sherisse Springer, Sean Montgomery, Ryan Worsing, Maria Briggs, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Jewel Hoder, Ann Sanders, Audrey Cardwell, Lance Roberts, Carlee Flanagan, Taner Quirk, Ethan Lafazan, Branch Woodman, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., JT Church, Eloise Kropp, Kammi Crum, Kayla LaVine, Aydin Eyikan, Nick Alvino, Drew Minard, Mitchell Tobin and Curtis Holland. The revival production is up for six Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Check out the photos below and be sure to see the show for yourself at the Winter Garden Theatre.