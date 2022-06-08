 Skip to main content
Exclusive! See Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & the Cast of The Music Man Suit Up Outside the Winter Garden Theatre

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 8, 2022
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
(Photos: Avery Brunkus)

River City came to Broadway when the stars of The Music Man, wearing their costumes by legendary designer and 2022 Tony nominee Santo Loquasto, headed outside the Winter Garden Theatre. Check out Tony nominees Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster along with Broadway.com Audience Choice Award nominees Jayne HoudyshellRemy AuberjonoisGino Coscullela and Benjamin Pajak as well as Jefferson MaysShuler HensleyMarie MullenEmma CrowKayla TeruelGarrett LongLinda MuglestonJessica SheridanRema WebbPhillip BoykinEddie KorbichDaniel TorresNicholas Ward, Jordan Beall, Lance Roberts, Kathy Voytko, Max Clayton, Sherisse Springer, Sean Montgomery, Ryan Worsing, Maria Briggs, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Jewel Hoder, Ann Sanders, Audrey Cardwell, Lance Roberts, Carlee Flanagan, Taner Quirk, Ethan Lafazan, Branch Woodman, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., JT Church, Eloise Kropp, Kammi Crum, Kayla LaVine, Aydin Eyikan, Nick Alvino, Drew Minard, Mitchell Tobin and Curtis Holland. The revival production is up for six Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Check out the photos below and be sure to see the show for yourself at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.
(Photo: Avery Brunkus)
Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill.
(Photo: Avery Brunkus)
Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix and Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt.
(Photo: Avery Brunkus)
Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn.
(Photo: Avery Brunkus)
Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.
(Photo: Avery Brunkus)
Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop Paroo.
(Photo: Avery Brunkus)
View the Full Gallery Here
