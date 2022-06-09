Odds & Ends: Kyla Stone to Lead Legally Blonde at The Muny

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Kyla Stone, Patti Murin & More Set for Legally Blonde at The Muny

Omigod, you guys! In addition to the productions of Mary Poppins, Sweeney Todd, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Color Purple and more, The Muny will present Legally Blonde from July 25 through July 31. Directed by Maggie Burrows and choreographed by William Carlos Angulo, Anastasia tour star Kyla Stone will lead the company as Elle Woods. The cast will also include Fergie L. Philippe as Emmett Forrest, Patti Murin as Paulette, Sean Allan Krill as Professor Callahan, Hayley Podschun as Brooke Wyndham, Dan Tracy as Warner Huntington III, Kelsey Anne Brown as Margot, Khailah Johnson as Pilar, Gabi Campo as Serena and Kerri George as Enid. The Muny season in St. Louis, Missouri will kick off from June 13 through June 19 with John Cander and Fred Ebb's Chicago, starring Sarah Bowden as Roxie, J. Harrison Ghee as Velma, Emily Skinner as Matron "Mama" Morton, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Adam Heller as Amos and Ali Ewoldt as Mary Sunshine.

Billy Porter

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

2022 Outfest to Open & Close with World Premieres from Billy Porter & John Logan

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival will take place July 14 through July 24. According to Deadline, the festival will kick off at downtown L.A.’s Orpheum Theatre with the world premiere of Billy Porter’s directorial debut Anything’s Possible, an uplifting teenage romance about a confident trans girl and a charming cis boy navigating a senior year relationship. The festival will close at the Theater at the Ace Hotel with the world premiere of Oscar-nominated and Tony-winning scribe John Logan’s directorial debut, They/Them. The Blumhouse Production, to be released by Peacock, is a horror film set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp.

See Kerry Washington & More in the Trailer for The School for Good & Evil

The first trailer for the Netflix's forthcoming film adaptation of The School For Good And Evil has arrived! The trailer starts with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. As previously reported, Broadway alum Sophia Anne Caruso is set to star in the movie alongside High School Musical: The Musical – The Series' Sofia Wylie. Directed by Paul Feig with a screenplay penned by David Magee and Laura Solon, the Netflix film follows best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie) as they discover a school where students are trained to become fairy tale heroes as well as villains. Based on the bestselling first novel in the popular Soman Chainani book series, the film is scheduled for release this September. Check out the trailer below!

Idina Menzel, Joshua Henry & More Announced for Little Island Events

Some big Broadway names are heading to Little Island. New York City’s public space in Hudson River Park will offer The Big Mix, a three-week, three-holiday, one-of-a-kind performance party. Conceived and directed by Little Island Artist-in-Residence Tina Landau, The Big Mix will offer a unique show celebrating three summer holidays: Juneteenth, LGBTQIA+ Pride and Independence Day. Performances will begin on June 16 and run through July 3. The Big Mix – Juneteenth will play from June 16 to June 19 at 8PM, hosted by Into the Woods-bound star Joshua Henry, there will be performances from Tonya Pinkins, Mykal Kilgore and more. The Big Mix - LGBTQIA+ Pride will have two hosts along with two special guests. June 23 and 24 at 8PM will be hosted by Peppermint with a special guest performance by Beth Malone. June 25 at 6:30PM and 10PM will be hosted by Qween Jean with a special guest performance by Idina Menzel. The Big Mix – Independence Day will run from June 29 to July 3 at 8PM, hosted by Faith Prince with performances from Ty Defoe, Judy Kuhn and more. Learn more about Little Island's offerings here.