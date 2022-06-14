Broadway Grosses: Crowds Check in for Plaza Suite's Final Weeks

This play's the thing! Though musicals are the main dish for Broadway box offices, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, led by real-life married couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has been a top-five regular, right next to tuners The Music Man, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked. In fact, the production has already extended its run twice at the Hudson Theatre, where it set a record this week at $1,708,387. It's the staging's fourth time to set a new box office record for its Broadway venue. With closing scheduled for July 10, audiences appear to be making the most of its final weeks.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 12.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,411,385)

2. Hamilton ($2,190,665)

3. The Lion King ($1,951,072)

4. Wicked ($1,861,096)

5. Plaza Suite ($1,708,387)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Hangmen ($293,491)

4. How I Learned to Drive ($288,289)*

3. The Minutes ($280,802)

2. Girl From the North Country ($274,734)*

1. Paradise Square ($263,147)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Music Man (100.55%)

2. Plaza Suite (99.78%)

3. Take Me Out (99.61%)

4. Six (99.14%)*

5. Wicked (98.73%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Girl From the North Country (64.12%)*

4. Paradise Square (60.11%)

3. The Minutes (59.56%)

2. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (50.82%)

1. Hangmen (49.81%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League