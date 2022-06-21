for colored girls Tops 2022 Chita Rivera Awards

The Broadway company of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Winners have been announced for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards! The event took place on June 20 at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony honored outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble in shows both on Broadway and off-Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season.

The Tony-nominated revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf took home two awards, including Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show for Tendayi Kuumba's performance.

Paradise Square's Tony-nominated Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus received Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show. Additionally, Tony winner Myles Frost of MJ and Tony nominee Jared Grimes of Funny Girl tied for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show.

Annie-B Parson, who choreographed David Byrne's American Utopia, received the Douglas & Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Check out the full list of winners below!

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

**Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square - WINNER

Annie-B Parson, American Utopia

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW (tie)

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

**Myles Frost, MJ - WINNER

**Jared Grimes, Funny Girl - WINNER

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset

OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

**Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf - WINNER

Heather Lang, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

American Utopia

**for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf - WINNER

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Paradise Square

The Music Man

The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards celebrated excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting two special awards.

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW

**Josh Prince, Trevor - WINNER



OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW

**The Wrong Man - WINNER

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A THEATRICAL RELEASE

Cinderella (Choreographer: Ashley Wallen; Assistant Choreographer: Jenny Griffin)

Everyone’s Talking About Jamie (Choreographer: Kate Prince; Assistant Choreographer: Tommy Franzen)

In The Heights (Choreographer: Christopher Scott; 3 Associate and 3 Assistant Choreographers)

**tick… tick… Boom! (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer) - WINNER

West Side Story (Choreographed: Justin Peck; Associate Choreographer: Craig Salstein, Original choreography by: Jerome Robbins; Original Broadway Production Co-Choreographed by: Peter Gennaro)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY RELEASE (tie)

Ballerina Boys – The Trocaderos (Directors: Chana Gazit and Martie Barylick)

Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters (Directors: Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Director: Oliver Bokelberg)

**First Try (Director: Josh Prince) - WINNER

**Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back (Director: John Carluccio) - WINNER