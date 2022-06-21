Former Pretty Woman: The Musical Castmates Samantha Barks & Alex Stoll Marry

Love is in the air! Stage and screen favorite Samantha Barks, who is currently belting out "Let It Go" as Elsa in Frozen in the West End, has married fellow actor Alex Stoll. The two met while performing in Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway. Barks announced that the two have wed and are currently vacationing in Tuscany.

Barks is known for playing Eponine in the 2012 big screen adaptation of Les Miserables, a role she first played in the West End as well as in the 25th Anniversary Concert of the well-loved musical at The O2. In 2018, Barks made her Broadway debut with a year-long run as Vivian Ward in the Broadway musical Pretty Woman. She first made a name for herself as a contestant on the U.K. reality show I’d Do Anything, competing to play Nancy in Oliver!, a part she wound up playing on a tour with the show. She played Velma Kelly in Chicago at the Hollywood Bowl in 2014, the leading role in Amélie at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Cathy in The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre in London and Betsy in the U.K. premiere of Honeymoon in Vegas at the London Palladium. She can currently be seen in Frozen at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Stoll is a Broadway alum with six credits to his name, including Pretty Woman, American Psycho, If/Then, Evita, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and West Side Story.