Joyful Noise! See Highlights from Black to Broadway’s Juneteenth Concert

Black to Broadway’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert took place in Duffy Square on June 19, and Broadway.com was on the scene to capture musical numbers and exciting highlights from the event. The day kicked off with John Gore Organization President and Broadway League Chair Lauren Reid and the Broadway League’s Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Gennean Scott taking the podium.

"The Broadway League is committed to promoting anti-racist policies and practices in all levels of our industry," Reid said. "We will continue to work with our members and our partners to confront racism, build inclusive cultures and create career opportunities that advance BIPOC artists and professionals in our industry." Created by The Broadway League in 2019 and originally called Let’s Do Broadway, the Black to Broadway initiative is an industry-wide celebration of the Black community on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes and as leaders in the Broadway community.

This year's Juneteenth concert was hosted by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart and included performances from Moulin Rouge! The Musical's Tasia Jungbauer and Jacqueline B. Arnold, TaNisha Fordham, The Minutes' Joshua David Robinson, Mr. Saturday Night's Tatiana Wechsler, Paradise Square Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango, Alex Newell and more. Ben Vereen and Leslie Uggams were honored with Juneteenth Legacy Awards, presented by Tony winners Myles Frost and Nikki M. James, respectively.

Watch the video below!