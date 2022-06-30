Hugh Jackman, Myles Frost, Donna Murphy & More Guest Stars Announced for Broadway Barks

Stars have been announced for this year's Broadway Barks. The annual event, which returns to Shubert Alley on July 9 for the first time in three years, is hosted by Bernadette Peters and The Music Man's Sutton Foster.

The Music Man's Hugh Jackman, Shuler Hensley, Jayne Houdyshell, Eddie Korbich, Jefferson Mays and Marie Mullen, Tony-winning MJ star Myles Frost, Mr. Saturday Night's Shoshana Bean and Randy Graff, Hadestown's Jewelle Blackman, Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman and Kerry Butler, Company's Bobby Conte, Claybourne Elder, Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard, Paradise Square's John Dossett, Dear Evan Hansen's Jared Goldsmith, Hamilton's Tamar Greene, A Strange Loop's Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson Jr., John-Michael Lyles and Jason Veasey, Funny Girl's Ramin Karimloo and Jane Lynch, Six's Abby Mueller, POTUS' Suzy Nakamura and Julie White, Wicked star Talia Suskauer, Randy Rainbow and Donna Murphy are all set to appear.

Broadway Barks will feature adoptable animals from the following New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies: Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, AdvoCat Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Care & Control (ACC), Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Bide-a-wee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, Francis’s Friends Inc., The Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Linda’s Cat Assistance, Little Shelter, Long Island Bulldog, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League Inc, Pet ResQ Inc., SaveKitty Foundation, SPCA of Westchester, Urban Cat League, Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue and 1 Love 4 Animals.

For over 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85 percent of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes. The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will begin at 3PM with a meet and greet with all the adoptable pets. From 5-6:30PM, adoptees will make their Shubert Alley stage debuts alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars.

Peters founded Broadway Barks with her friend, the late Mary Tyler Moore, in 1998.