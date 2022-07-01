 Skip to main content
Olivier-Winning Come From Away to Close in the West End

London
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 1, 2022
The West End cast of "Come From Away"
(Photo: Craig Sugden)

Come From Away will play its final performance at the West End's Phoenix Theatre on January 7, 2023. At the time of its closing, the Olivier-winning musical will have played 1048 performances in London and 47 performances in Dublin.

Featuring a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned in to an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

The cast of Come From Away features Jenna Boyd as Beulah and others, James Doherty as Claude and others, Mark Dugdale as Kevin T/Garth and others, Alice Fearn as Beverley/Annette and others, Kate Graham as Diane and others, Robert Hands as Nick/Doug and others, Jonathan Andrew Hume as Kevin J/Ali and others, Gemma Knight Jones as Hannah and others, Kirsty Malpass as Bonnie and others, Harry Morrison as Oz and others, Emma Salvo as Janice and others, Lejaun Sheppard as Bob and others. The company also includes Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Alexander McMorran, Sarah Morrison, Lucy Park, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

The production opened in London in January 2019 and won four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The Broadway production will have its final performance at the Schoenfeld Theatre on October 2.

Apple TV+ released a filmed stage adaptation of the musical in September 2021.

