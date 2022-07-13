See Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More Sing Out From Some Like It Hot

Go inside the recording studio of new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot with this first look video. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the new musical, which is based on the 1959 film of the same name. The show is set to begin performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on November 1 and open on December 11. The cast is led by Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue. Featuring a book by The Inheritance's Tony-winning scribe Matthew Lopez and comedian Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot has a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Watch the stars sing the musical's title number below and be sure to get your tickets!