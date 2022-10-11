Tony-Winning Musical A Strange Loop to Close on Broadway

Michael R. Jackson's Tony-winning A Strange Loop will play its final performance at the Lyceum Theatre on January 15. The musical won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and took home the trophy for Best New Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. At the time of closing, the show, directed by Stephen Brackett, will have played 13 previews and 301 regular performances on Broadway.

“Though A Strange Loop is not autobiographical, it is my life's work. As such, I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to share this raw, vulnerable, and personal story with the world and to have connected with so many enthusiastic, loving audiences,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am also indebted to the many extraordinary collaborators and institutions past and present that made the telling of this unique story possible. You each will have a piece of my heart, soul, and my loop forever.”

A Strange Loop features 2022 Tony nominee Jaquel Spivey in his Broadway debut as Usher. The cast also features Antwayn Hopper as Thought 6, 2022 Tony nominee L Morgan Lee as Thought 1, John-Michael Lyles as Thought 3, James Jackson Jr. as Thought 2, 2022 Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison as Thought 4 and Jason Veasey as Thought 5.

The musical explores the thoughts of Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical.

A Strange Loop features a book, music and lyrics by Jackson. Rona Siddiqui is the music director and Raja Feather Kelly is the choreographer. The creative team also includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jennifer Schriever, sound designer Drew Levy and orchestrator Charlie Rosen.

The musical opened in April 2022 and was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, winning five. It was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Off-Broadway Alliance