Find Out What Casey Likes & Solea Pfeiffer Love About New Broadway Musical Almost Famous

Broadway audiences will soon be able to hit the road when Almost Famous arrives on stage. The new musical, based on the 2000 film of the same, begins performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3 and open on November 3. On The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Almost Famous stars Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes at the Civilian Hotel to talk about bringing the show to Broadway three years after its world premiere, the responsibility to fans of the movie and more.

It's been 22 years since Cameron Crowe's film premiered in theaters, and now he's giving his semi-autobiographical tale about a teen journalist following a band on the road new life by providing the book and lyrics for the musical, which features music and lyrics by Tony winner Tom Kitt.

"It lends itself to being adapted into a musical so easily," Pfieffer, who plays Penny Lane in the show, said. "It's a show about loving music. It's ripe with opportunities, and this really is Tom Kitt's bread and butter. He's arranging songs that you already know and love, and making them that much better and also giving this beautiful inner-life to these characters that we've known for so long. I think that's what is so exciting for fans of the movie. You get everything that you love about the movie, but you get so much more."

Likes plays teen journalist William Miller, who is searching for the truth about identity, love and friendship. "This is the story of the most innocent version of love you can possibly feel," Likes said. " I think we all remember the first time we fell in love with someone, and I feel like many of us are still almost in love with them today, you know? It informs everything. What an amazing person to fall in love with every night, it's easy. I'm really glad to tell the story."

Watch the interview below. Head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.