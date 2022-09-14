Will Swenson on Playing 'My Dad's Favorite Singer of All Time' in A Beautiful Noise

Will Swenson begins performances in A Beautiful Noise on November 2, marking his New York stage return and the first time he has played a real person who is still living. The actor portrays Neil Diamond in the show, which had its pre-Broadway run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre earlier this year. On The Broadway Show, Swenson sat down with host Tamsen Fadal at New York City's Rum House to talk about taking on the role of the "Sweet Caroline" singer.

"He's my dad's favorite singer of all time," Swenson said. "We had an autographed picture of Neil Diamond hanging in our garage. It was just in my bones before I even started."

Swenson's involvement in the project was first reported in January 2020. Now, he and the Broadway cast are getting ready to welcome audiences to the Broadhurst Theatre. "Performing Neil Diamond as Neil Diamond in front of Neil Diamond is one of the more bizarre things I've ever done," Swenson said. "It's a little daunting—trying to emulate him and bring his energy and his sound and his passion is the challenge. Hopefully, I'm getting it down."

Watch the interview below. Head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.