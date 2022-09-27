Newcomers Erik C. Peterson & Joel Meyers to Lead Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

There are new students heading to Hogwarts. Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will welcome new cast members beginning on November 15. Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning play now runs as a one-part production at the Lyric Theatre.

Erik C. Peterson and Joel Meyers will make their Broadway debuts as Scorpius Malfoy and Albus Potter, respectively. They replace current cast members Brady Dalton Richards and James Romney who will take their final bows on November 13. Also joining the company in her Broadway debut is Imani Jade Powers as Delphi Diggory, replacing Lauren Nicole Cipoletti. Current cast member Maya Thomas will take over the role of Rose Granger-Weasley, replacing Nadia Brown.

Stars staying with the company include Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy. Rachel Leslie will play the role of Hermione Granger from November 15 through January 15, 2023 while Jules is on leave.

They are joined by Chadd Alexander, Kevin Rico Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Ebony Blake, Darby Breedlove, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr., Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Erik Evan Olson, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, William Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Karen Janes Woditsch and Brittany Zeinstra.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows the lives and families of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger 19 years after their defeat of Lord Voldemort. The play was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won six, including Best Play.