Broadway Grosses: Audiences Say Goodbye to Come From Away

The Broadway company of "Come From Away" (Photo: Daniel Rader)

After five years, Come From Away played its final performance at the Schoenfeld Theatre on October 2, and audiences flocked to the rock to say goodbye. The musical, which won a Tony Award for Christopher Ashley's direction, packed the house to 101.86 percent capacity landing it in this week's top spot. This week also saw Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt officially open at the Longacre Theatre.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 2.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,734,858)

2. Hamilton ( $1,912,861)

3. MJ The Musical ($1,728,285)

4. Funny Girl ($1,638,929)

5. The Lion King ($1,573,992)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Death of a Salesman ($438,298)*

4. The Kite Runner ($327,001)

3. 1776 ($349,151)*

2. Topdog/Underdog ($228,761)*

1. Cost of Living ($139,968)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Come From Away (101.86%)

2. MJ The Musical (100.05%)

3. Funny Girl (99.39%)

4. The Phantom of the Opera (98.20%)

5. Hadestown (98.18%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Chicago (73.83%)

4. Death of a Salesman (73.12%)*

3. The Piano Lesson (70.37%)*

2. The Kite Runner (66.95%)

1. Beetlejuice (60.54%)

*Number based on eight preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League