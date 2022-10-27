Tony-Winning Take Me Out, Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, Returns to Broadway

Batter up! The return engagement of the Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out begins performances at the Schoenfeld Theatre on October 27. This production of Richard Greenberg's 2002 play, directed by Scott Ellis, will have a limited 14-week engagement.

The show sees the return of Jesse Williams as Darren Lemming and Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mason Marzac. The cast also features original cast members Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks. Bill Heck joins the company in the role of Kippy, originally played by Patrick J. Adams, who was unable to return due to scheduling conflicts filming the CBC original series Plan B.

Take Me Out follows Darren Lemming, star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

Take Me Out features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. The production garnered four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Ferguson.