See First Photos of Adrianna Hicks, Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & More in Some Like It Hot

Go inside the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot with these photos. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the musical, which is based on the 1959 Hollywood classic. The show begins performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on November 1 and opens on December 11. It stars Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue. Featuring a book by The Inheritance's Tony-winning scribe Matthew Lopez and comedian Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot has a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Check out the photos below!